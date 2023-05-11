DAVID BLACKMON: The Supreme Court Could Deliver A Death Blow To Biden’s Regulatory Agenda
The sole issue at hand in a case that will come before the U.S. Supreme Court — Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo — in its next session beginning this October is whether the legal doctrine known as the Chevron Deference should be upheld. This longstanding doctrine originated from a 1984, 6-0 decision in a case styled Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural R…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.