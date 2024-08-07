DAVID BLACKMON: The Biden-Harris Energy Policy Is A Mess That Kamala Harris Now Fully Owns
The Biden-Harris Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, announced Tuesday the awarding of debt-funded grants totaling $2.2 billion to help fund 8 power transmission projects impacting more than 1,000 miles of lines across 18 states.
The department’s release says the grants are designed to “protect against growing threats of extr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.