Data Centers On Center Stage, More Disruptions in the Iran War on the Energy News Beat Stand Up

We have 8 huge stories, and David Blackmon, Forbes, Daily Caller, and Substack Author stopped by.

There are a lot of moving parts in the Energy Markets right now, and we bring the 8 biggest stories. We talk about the right way to do data centers, and the implications of the Iran War.

1. Data Centers & Infrastructure Development

West Texas Data Center Project: A Forbes story about a responsible data center development near Fort Stockton that addresses activist concerns through sustainable practices (minimal water usage, closed-circuit cooling, local hiring, onsite housing)

Data Centers Moving to Unincorporated Areas: Developers are shifting massive data centers to rural, unincorporated areas to avoid citizen decision impacts and regulatory hurdles

Grid Interconnection Challenges: Texas ERCOT is grappling with 410 gigawatts of large load interconnection requests, 87% from data centers

2. Oil & Gas Production & Federal Lands

New Mexico’s Dominance: Lea and Eddy counties account for 78% of onshore federal oil production, representing 14% of total U.S. onshore production

Federal Lands Significance: 29% of total U.S. production comes from federal lands and the Gulf of Mexico

Trump Administration’s Role: Companies stockpiled federal leases during the first Trump administration, allowing continued drilling during Biden’s lease sale moratorium

3. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Drawdown

The SPR is being drained at record pace and approaching “deadpool” (critical minimum levels)

Current levels around 365-378 million barrels, with projections to hit deadpool by August

California facing severe refined product shortages (jet fuel, diesel)

4. Renewable Energy & Climate Policy Costs

Climate Lawfare: Democratic state attorneys general sued the Trump administration over ending offshore wind projects

Financial Impact: $2 trillion spent on net zero pathways, including $690 billion on renewables, with only 3% energy gains

Comparison: $10 trillion could build 267 nuclear reactors instead of wind/solar

California’s CARB Program: Gavin Newsom expanded emissions regulations despite energy challenges

5. Refinery Operations & Safety

U.S. crude refiners pushing runs to maximum levels, creating safety concerns

Skipping periodic maintenance to meet demand increases risk of incidents

Valero stock performance highlighted as investment opportunity

6. Geopolitical Tensions & Energy Security

Iran Strikes: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard striking targets in the Gulf, including Kuwait’s airport

LNG Tanker Concerns: Multiple LNG tankers going dark (transponders off) in the Persian Gulf, raising security concerns

Risk of Escalation: Potential for major price spikes if geopolitical tensions worsen

7. Maritime & Shipping Policy

Discussion of the Jones Act and its impact on shipping efficiency

Upcoming interview with maritime expert Dr. Beatrice Canamara about alternative solutions

$5 billion Texas shipyard upgrade for Coast Guard Icebreakers

8. Agricultural Land & Environmental Concerns

Debate over data center development on farmland vs. renewable energy installations

Wind and solar farms permanently damage agricultural land through chemical leaching and deep foundations

$89 billion land reclamation fee coming due for renewable installations

The podcast presents a comprehensive energy news briefing with emphasis on the intersection of energy policy, geopolitics, environmental concerns, and economic impacts.

We had 8 big stories today: 1.West Texas Data Center Project Addresses Activist Concerns Head-On

2.Unprecedented Dominance: Two NM Counties Account For 78% of Onshore Federal Oil Production

3.Data Centers Are Moving to Unincorporated Areas to Avoid Citizen Decision Impacts – Energy News Beat Exclusive Analysis

4.State Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over Payment Ending Offshore Wind ProjectsHow Much Has Climate Lawfare Cost US Consumers?

5.SPR Draw Down at Critical Levels and May Surpass the Biden Abuse

6.US Crude Refiners Are Pushing Run Rates to Maximum Levels: Safety Concerns, Maintenance Trade-offs, Export Boom, and Investor Implications

7.Iranian Strikes in the Gulf Raise Stakes for Gulf States

8.Vitol Says Europe and US Aren’t Facing Up to Oil Supply Crunch: How Will This Rubber Band Snap Impact Consumers and Investors?

We have some great interviews lined up this week. We have Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating from the Fort Worth Petroleum Club, Dr. Beatriz Canamary on shipping and the Jones Act solutions, Doomberg on Friday, Kim Farington for US Senate, and Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. https://welldatabase.com/