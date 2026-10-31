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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

The increase monthly you calculate is a little conservative. The endless addition of wind/solar/batteries in the grid cost the consumer in a big way and the data center cost claim is bunk. We should go back to pipeline fuel for heaters, compressors, and field electricity. Forcing the cessation of this is a catastrophic failed policy mandate. Time to get over it and correct the lunacy. Take politicians and activists out of policy making and policy supporting rules implementation.

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