The podcast will be live on Wednesday, November 4th, on X, Substack, YouTube, and LinkedIn at 2:30 Central. This Article is written jointly with Steve Reese, CEO, Reese Energy Consulting, and Stu Turley, Energy News Beat, and we will be covering this article on a future episode with Steve, Stu, Rey Trevinio, President, Pecos Energy, and Senator Alan Armstrong on the Energy News Beat and Crude Truth Podcasts.

AI data centers, LNG tankers and the power plants that keep your lights on all want more of the same molecules. The gas is there, but the pipes, the winter weather, competitive price points, capacity / transportation availability and the rules decide who gets it, and at what price. This Special Edition offers a closer look at demand, supply, grid risk, coal and nuclear as the bridge, and the gas we lose before it ever reaches the end user.

By Stuart Turley, host of the Energy News Beat podcast • Steve Reese, CEO, Reese Energy Consulting • EIA forecast data as of the Oct. 6, 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook • Futures as of the Oct. 14 settlement • Analysis and opinion; Stu’s views are labeled • Not investment advice.

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Start with your bill

As of the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook released Oct. 6, 2026 (next update Nov. 10)

This is the number that matters at the kitchen table. ENB math from EIA’s forecasts: the average American household is on track to spend about $1,931 on electricity this year, up from about $1,710 in 2024. That is roughly $221 more a year, or about $18 a month, before a single new data center plugs in near you. We got there by multiplying EIA’s average residential price (18.24¢ per kWh in 2026) by its average use per home (about 10,587 kWh) (EIA STEO; ENB calculation).

Where you live changes the story. In July, households in Massachusetts paid 30.49¢ a kWh and New Yorkers paid 29.90¢, up 14% from a year earlier. Texans paid 15.88¢. The national average was 18.31¢ (EIA Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.A). On a 1,000-kWh month, that is about $305 in Massachusetts vs $159 in Texas (ENB calculation).

Chart 1. Estimated average U.S. household electric bill, 2022–2027F (on track; ENB math from EIA forecasts). Source: EIA STEO; ENB calculation (price × usage).

Natural gas is the reason those numbers move together. Gas generated about 40% of America’s electricity in 2026, by EIA’s count, and about 57% of New England’s in 2024 (EIA STEO, Table 7d; ENB calculation). Gas itself is not expensive right now. November gas futures settled at $3.198 per MMBtu on Oct. 14 (CME settlement via FinancialJuice). The fight is over who gets the next molecule: the LNG tanker in Louisiana, the AI campus in Virginia or Texas, the factory, or the power plant that heats homes in January.

The 60-second version

Demand: U.S. LNG exports averaged 10.6 Bcf/d in 2022. EIA expects 17.6 in 2026 and 18.6 in 2027 (EIA STEO). Data centers used about 4.4% of U.S. electricity in 2023. LBNL’s new reference case has them at 11.8% by 2030 (LBNL 2024; LBNL 2025 Update). Wall Street estimates for the gas behind them, as reported, will run from +4.8 Bcf/d (Morgan Stanley via Investing.com) to +6.1 Bcf/d (RBC Capital Markets) by 2030.

Supply: The gas is there. Production keeps rising and the Permian keeps getting gassier, at about 4.34 Mcf of gas per barrel of oil in 2026 (EIA STEO; ENB calculation). The bottleneck is pipe. Waha gas in West Texas hit −$9.52 in April (NGI), while New England burned oil and imported LNG during January’s cold snap (ISO-NE market monitor).

Grid risk: Gas is the backbone, and its weak spot is the deep freeze. Winter Storm Fern shut in 18.3 Bcf/d of production at its peak (Wood Mackenzie). The grid held, but NERC’s CEO said it came “close to the edge” (FERC-NERC).

The bridge: DOE is using emergency orders to keep coal units running. Crane (Three Mile Island) is due back in 2027, Palisades is paused after a fuel-handling problem, and TVA holds the first SMR construction permit but no start date (DOE 202(c); Inquirer; Federal Register).

Make every molecule count: America vented and flared about 0.92 Bcf/d in 2024 (EIA; ENB unit conversion). Better measurement, fewer leaks and less flaring will not replace a pipeline, but they turn waste into sales and royalties.

Much like AI – AI is worthless without verification, and natural gas can’t be invoiced, billed or accounted for unless the right tools and accounting procedures are in place.

Stu’s Take (opinion)

Energy security starts at home. Before we argue about who gets the gas, we owe American families power they can afford in January.

I am bullish on LNG. Exports went from 0.5 Bcf/d in 2016 to 15.0 Bcf/d in 2025. That is energy dominance you can load on a ship, and it pays American workers and royalty owners. But exports are heading toward 18.6 Bcf/d in 2027, so we have to build the pipes at home to match. New England paid $6.53 billion for one winter of wholesale power, up 45%, as a cold snap drove gas to $17.79 and forced oil and LNG burn (ISO-NE IMM). In my view, blocked pipelines like Constitution are a big reason the region is so exposed (ENR on Constitution).

Data centers are welcome, if they bring their own power or pay for it. A tech company should not be able to push the on-track $221-a-year bill increase (ENB math from EIA) any higher for a retired teacher in Ohio. The Energy Bad Boys (Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling of Always On Energy Research, a mandate-critical energy think tank) put new gas at $60–86/MWh for round-the-clock data center load, the cheapest option in every grid region they studied.

Do not shut down coal plants that still work until the replacement is running. Coal is the bridge and nuclear is the destination. The Vogtle bill, about $35 billion, tells you the bridge has to last a while. And let us stop wasting gas: 0.92 Bcf/d vented and flared is more than one Golden Pass train.

Part 1. Who wants the gas

LNG: the biggest new customer is already here

As of EIA Today in Energy, Sept. 1, 2026; DOE filing Oct. 1, 2026

LNG is not a forecast anymore. U.S. LNG exports averaged 17.4 Bcf/d in the first half of 2026, up 23% from a year earlier. Plaquemines LNG was running at full capacity, and Corpus Christi Stage 3 was on six of its seven trains. Together, the two projects add 4.0 Bcf/d of nominal capacity (EIA). Cheniere declared Stage 3 complete on Aug. 28, bringing its platform to about 56 million tons a year (Cheniere). Golden Pass in Texas shipped its first cargo in April (EIA). Its Oct. 1 report to DOE says Train 2 is still being commissioned (Golden Pass filing to DOE).

The world wants LNG. Europe’s TTF benchmark averaged $14.74 and Asia’s JKM $15.56 per MMBtu in the first half, and U.S. exports to Asia rose 108% (EIA). The EIA says the Strait of Hormuz disruption has affected around 20% of global LNG trade flows (EIA Global Methane Tracker 2026; see our Hormuz coverage). That is why EIA has U.S. exports averaging 17.6 Bcf/d this year and 18.6 next year (STEO). From 2024 to 2027 that is +6.7 Bcf/d, more new demand than any other use of gas (ENB calculation).

More is coming. At the end of October 2025, EIA counted 15.4 Bcf/d of U.S. export capacity and 13.9 Bcf/d more planned through 2029 (EIA). EIA also says U.S. capacity will nearly double by 2031 compared with December 2025 (EIA).

Chart 2. Where U.S. natural gas goes, 2022–2027F (Bcf/d). LNG exports in red grow fastest; power plants (orange) are the largest single use. Source: EIA STEO Oct. 2026; ENB calculation.

Data centers: big numbers, wide ranges

As of LBNL June 2026; EPRI Feb. 2026; ERCOT Apr. 15, 2026; PJM Jan. 2026; NERC Jan. 29, 2026

Every serious forecast suggests data centers will use a lot more power. They disagree on how much. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found data centers used 176 TWh in 2023, about 4.4% of U.S. electricity (LBNL 2024). Its June 2026 update puts them at 649 TWh in 2030, or 11.8%, with a range of 521–843 TWh (LBNL 2025 Update). EPRI’s range is 9% to 17% of U.S. electricity by 2030, up from 4–5% now (EPRI).

The grid operators see the same wave. ERCOT’s preliminary forecast has Texas peak demand reaching 367,790 MW by 2032. The all-time record is 85,508 MW. ERCOT itself says the number will be revised once it sorts real projects from speculative ones (ERCOT). PJM, the largest U.S. grid, expects its summer peak to reach about 222,106 MW in 2036, up 65,733 MW in ten years (PJM). NERC’s forecast of 10-year growth in North American summer peak demand has gone from 55 GW in its 2022 LTRA to 224 GW in its 2025 LTRA (NERC). EIA expects commercial-sector power sales, the category that includes data centers, to grow 3.8% in 2026 (EIA).

Chart 3. NERC’s North American 10-year summer peak-demand growth forecast, by assessment year (GW). Source: NERC 2025 LTRA.

How much of that is gas? The wide range comes from the assumptions. Morgan Stanley’s probability-weighted base case is +4.8 Bcf/d by 2030, as reported by Investing.com (Investing.com). RBC’s Christopher Louney puts data-center gas at about 6.1 Bcf/d by 2030 (RBC Capital Markets). East Daley Analytics has used 4.2–6.1 Bcf/d, assuming gas covers about 40% of the new load, as reported on its site (East Daley). EQT, the country’s largest gas producer and an interested party, sees about 10 Bcf/d of new gas-fired power demand by 2030 in its base case and 18 in its upside case, counting both data centers and coal retirements (EQT).

The mandate-critical side of the debate is blunter. Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling of the Energy Bad Boys (of Always On Energy Research, a mandate-critical energy think tank) modeled 24/7 data-center load in seven grid regions. They found new gas at $60–86 per MWh was the lowest-cost option in every one. Wind, solar and batteries sized to run around the clock cost $307/MWh in ERCOT, their cheapest region, about five times gas (Energy Bad Boys). They also count 151 GW of data-center-dedicated gas projects in states Trump won, against 6.25 GW in states he lost (Energy Bad Boys).

Their think tank, Always On Energy Research, warns against counting chickens. Georgia Power cut its forecast by 6 GW, and AEP Ohio’s requests fell from 30 GW to 13 GW once a tariff made customers put money down. PG&E reports data-center load factors near 67%, not the 80–90% many planners assume. If utilities overbuild for load that never shows up, ratepayers carry the stranded cost (AOER).

Chart 4. Forecasts of added gas demand by about 2030 (Bcf/d), compared with planned LNG capacity. Methods differ, so the bars should not be added. Sources: EIA; EQT; RBC and Morgan Stanley as reported.

Plain-English takeaway: LNG is the bigger near-term claim on gas, and it is mostly under contract. Data centers are the bigger question mark. Both point the same way: more gas, more pipe, and more pressure on the power plants that serve you. For more, see ENB’s earlier pieces on the new energy boom, 20-year gas and LNG demand and whether data centers are raising rates.

Part 2. Where the gas comes from, and where it gets stuck

The Permian is getting gassier

As of EIA STEO Oct. 6, 2026; Waha prices through Oct. 9, 2026

Most new U.S. gas does not come from gas wells. It is associated gas rich in NGLs produced with oil in West Texas and New Mexico. EIA’s numbers show Permian gas rising from 20.1 Bcf/d in 2022 to 29.5 in 2026 and 32.0 in 2027. Oil grows more slowly, so the gas-to-oil ratio climbs from 3.72 to 4.49 Mcf per barrel (EIA STEO; ENB calculation). U.S. marketed gas production rises from 113.1 Bcf/d in 2024 to 127.9 in 2027 (EIA STEO).

Chart 5. Permian marketed gas (bars) and gas-to-oil ratio (line), 2022–2027F. Source: EIA STEO; ENB calculation.

When the pipes fill up, producers may have to pay someone to take their gas. On April 15, Waha cash prices hit an all-time low of −$9.52 per MMBtu (NGI). New pipe has helped. Matterhorn Express (2.5 Bcf/d) started in late 2024, and the World Bank credits it with cutting U.S. flaring (World Bank). The GCX expansion (0.57 Bcf/d) began commissioning in June (Wood Mackenzie). Energy Transfer’s Hugh Brinson (1.5 Bcf/d) entered service in June (Energy Transfer). Blackcomb (2.5 Bcf/d) is targeted for the fourth quarter (Targa). By Oct. 9, Waha had climbed back to $1.89, still well under Henry Hub (InHedge).

Chart 6. Permian takeaway pipelines added since 2024 and Waha prices. Sources: World Bank, Wood Mackenzie, Energy Transfer, Targa, NGI, InHedge, CME.

Appalachia has the gas. The Northeast has the “no.”

As of court rulings Aug. 21 and Sept. 8, 2026; FERC deadline Nov. 19, 2026

Appalachia, to include the Marcellus and Utica, is the biggest gas basin in the country at about 37.1 Bcf/d this year (EIA STEO). The Mountain Valley Pipeline finally started in June 2024 with 2 Bcf/d of capacity, years late (Reuters). The pipes that would carry that gas into New York City and New England are still tied up in permits.

· NESE (Williams/Transco): a $1 billion, 400,000-dekatherm-a-day line under New York Harbor. The Second Circuit upheld New York’s water permit on Aug. 21 (ENR). On Sept. 8 the Third Circuit vacated New Jersey’s water-quality certificate and sent it back to the state (3rd Cir., No. 26-1252).

· Constitution: a 125-mile, 650,000-dekatherm-a-day line from Pennsylvania into New York. FERC’s environmental assessment found no significant impact, and the federal decision deadline is Nov. 19, 2026 (Federal Register). New York’s DEC wants a new environmental impact statement. Developers are targeting May 2028 (ENR; Williams).

When pipes do not get built, New England fills the gap with tankers and oil. During the 19-day cold snap (Jan. 23–Feb. 10) in winter 2026, the region’s LNG sendout was 45.9 million MMBtu, about double the prior winter. Oil generation averaged about 4,000 MW during the cold snap, and oil’s share of supply rose from 2% to 6%. Wholesale costs hit $6.53 billion, up 45% and the highest since 2014. Gas averaged $17.79/MMBtu, and Algonquin traded near $122 on Jan. 27 (ISO-NE Internal Market Monitor). DOE issued a 202(c) emergency order covering 57 New England resources from Jan. 25 to Feb. 14 (ISO-NE).

Chart 7. ISO New England, winter 2026 versus winter 2025: wholesale cost, LNG sendout and oil share. Source: ISO-NE Internal Market Monitor.

Chart 8. Residential electricity prices, July 2026 versus July 2025 (¢/kWh). Red = increase, green = decrease. Source: EIA Electric Power Monthly Table 5.6.A.

Prices are not only about pipes. Every state on that chart has its own mix of taxes, mandates, wires costs and weather. Connecticut’s price fell 12% this July. But the pattern is hard to miss. ENB reading: the states that have blocked gas pipes are among those paying the most. ENB covered the heating-oil side of this in “Nearly $1,700 to fill the tank.”

Part 3. How much gas on the grid is too much?

As of EIA STEO Oct. 6, 2026; FERC-NERC review Sept. 10, 2026

There is no magic number. The real question is whether gas is firm, meaning whether the plant has gas under contract on a pipeline that keeps flowing when it is 5°F outside. EIA puts gas at about 42% of U.S. power-sector generation in 2024 and 39% in 2027. The regional picture is different. New England was 57% gas in 2024, New York 51%, ERCOT 46%, PJM 45% and MISO 36% (EIA STEO Table 7d; ENB calculation).

Chart 9. Natural gas share of power-sector generation by region, 2024 versus 2027F. Source: EIA STEO Table 7d; ENB calculation.

Winter is the test, and the record is mixed:

· Uri (Feb. 2021): ERCOT shed up to 20,000 MW of load. Generators logged 4,124 outages, derates or failed starts, and freezing and fuel problems caused most of the unplanned outages (FERC-NERC).

· Elliott (Dec. 2022): 90,500 MW of generation was unavailable at the same time across the East, and utilities shed more than 5,400 MW of firm load (FERC-NERC).

· Fern (Jan. 2026): 18.3 Bcf/d of gas production froze off at the peak, about 17% of supply, and cumulative losses topped 120 Bcf (Wood Mackenzie). This time the grid held, with no significant disruptions. FERC and NERC credited winterization, coordination and emergency orders, and called for more gas infrastructure. NERC CEO Jim Robb said the system was “close to the edge” (FERC-NERC).

Chart 10. Uri, Elliott and Fern compared. Sources: FERC-NERC reports; Wood Mackenzie.

NERC’s 2025 long-term assessment warns that new resources are not arriving as fast as demand. It recommends managing generator retirements and coordinating electric and gas planning and operations (NERC). In PJM, the 2028/29 capacity auction cleared at the $325/MW-day price cap. Total cost was about $16.4 billion, and the region came up 6,831 MW short of its reliability target (PJM; Utility Dive). ENB has followed PJM’s emergency steps here and here.

ENB reading: Gas is the right backbone for a fast-growing grid. It is cheap, dispatchable and American. But a grid that runs 50%-plus on gas without firm pipeline capacity, dual-fuel backup or onsite storage is betting the coldest night of the year on wellheads not freezing. Diversity is insurance. Coal piles, nuclear fuel and oil tanks do not depend on a pipeline when it is 5°F.

Part 4. Coal as the bridge until nuclear scales: both sides

What DOE is doing

As of DOE 2026 202(c) orders page, checked Oct. 15, 2026

DOE has used Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act again and again this year to keep plants that were slated to retire running. Its 2026 orders page lists orders covering Campbell in Michigan (1,560 MW, through Nov. 14), Eddystone 3 and 4 in Pennsylvania (through Nov. 20), Centralia 2 in Washington, Craig 1 in Colorado, Schahfer 17/18 and Culley 2 in Indiana, and a PJM-wide order effective Oct. 13–16 (DOE). Retirements are slowing on their own as well. In 2025 utilities planned to retire 12.3 GW but retired only 4.6 GW, including just 2.6 GW of the 8.0 GW of coal on the list. Another 6.4 GW of coal is scheduled for 2026 (EIA).

The case for the bridge (mandate-critical perspective)

Orr and Rolling (Energy Bad Boys / Always On Energy Research, mandate-critical) looked at 82 coal plants with FERC Form 1 data. They found existing coal runs at an average $45.57/MWh, with 77% of plants under $60. Campbell was among the cheapest at about $30/MWh and ran at 64–80% capacity factor during Fern. Their argument: retiring working plants before replacements exist is what pushed the grid into this hole (Energy Bad Boys; ENB coverage).

The case against

On Sept. 11 the D.C. Circuit unanimously vacated DOE’s first Campbell order. Judge Pillard wrote that the emergency power is narrow and that DOE had not shown an imminent emergency (D.C. Circuit opinion). Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who brought the case and opposes the orders, called them unlawful (Michigan AG). Consumers Energy reported a $259 million net cost for complying from May 2025 through June 2026, and it wants FERC to spread that cost across the region (Utility Dive). The same Bad Boys analysis concedes that some plants are expensive: Schahfer ran about $110/MWh, second-highest of the 82, though it ran near full output during Fern (Energy Bad Boys).

Clean coal and carbon capture: real, but costly

Carbon capture works but has not been cheap. Petra Nova in Texas, a $1 billion project, captured 92.4% of the CO2 in the flue-gas slipstream it treated. It was placed in reserve shutdown in May 2020 when oil prices collapsed and restarted in September 2023, with a design rate of about 1.4 million tonnes a year (POWER). The Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group that supports CCS, notes it captured 83% of planned volume over 2017–2019 (CATF). SaskPower’s Boundary Dam 3 cost C$1.47 billion, and its output drops from 150 MW to about 115 MW when capture runs (CATF). It averaged 2,598 tonnes a day in the first quarter of 2026 (SaskPower). The Energy Bad Boys estimate coal with CCS and new nuclear at $122–187/MWh for data-center load, well above new gas but below their wind-solar-battery cases (Energy Bad Boys).

Nuclear: the destination, on a slow road

· Vogtle 3 & 4 (Georgia): online, but at a total cost AP reported at roughly $35 billion, more than double the original estimate (AP).

· Crane / Three Mile Island Unit 1 (Pennsylvania): Constellation plans fuel load in spring 2027 and power later that year. FERC let it reuse 760 MW of interconnection rights from Eddystone (Philadelphia Inquirer).

· Palisades (Michigan): fuel loading began in late August and paused after an assembly tipped. The NRC approved a plan to remove the damaged assembly on Oct. 13. The plant has not yet restarted (Michigan Advance).

· TVA Clinch River BWRX-300 (Tennessee): the first U.S. construction permit for this small modular reactor design was issued Sept. 28. TVA still needs an operating license (Federal Register; World Nuclear News).

Chart 11. What arrives when: LNG trains, pipelines and nuclear restarts, 2026–2028 (target dates). Sources: companies, EIA, DOE, Inquirer, ENR.

ENB reading: On the evidence, a bridge makes sense. Keep the low-cost, high-availability coal units running until the gas plants, pipes and reactors that replace them are actually online. Retire the expensive, rarely used units on a schedule. Then have someone other than local ratepayers pay for keeping them open in the name of regional reliability. Nuclear restarts are the fastest firm, carbon-free megawatts available, and new builds are measured in years, not quarters.

Part 5. Make every molecule count

As of EIA natural gas annual data released Sept. 30, 2026; World Bank June 23, 2026; IEA Global Methane Tracker 2026

Before we argue over who gets the gas, we should ask how much we lose before anyone gets it. Some losses are a cost of doing business: compressors and processing plants burn gas to move and clean it. Some is waste. And some is simply not measured nor sampled correctly within AGA standards, which affects the entire value chain from wellhead to burner tip, especially the net price to the producer.

Measurement and allocation

Every payment and pricing structure starts with a meter. Federal rules for onshore federal and Indian leases (43 CFR 3175) allow flow-rate uncertainty of ±3% on high-volume meters and ±2% on very-high-volume meters, and heating-value uncertainty of ±2% and ±1% (eCFR). GAO found that BLM’s gas-analysis reporting system, GARVS, “has never been operational,” so heating-value data are still handled manually (GAO-26-106475). In a separate report, GAO found $96 billion in federal oil and gas royalties over FY2014–2024 with net adjustments of about −$2.7 billion, and royalty management remains on GAO’s High-Risk list (GAO-26-107669). Standard wellhead midstream contracts only allow a 2% variance on measurement; however, the rule of thumb on larger high-pressure meters is 1%. Reese Energy Consulting is heavily involved in all basins, facilitating formal audits of these agreements and the measurement and sampling assets and practices of midstreamers, processors, and transporters.

ENB scenario (not a forecast): if measurement across the system were biased by just 1%, that would be about 1.18 Bcf/d of 2025 marketed production. At EIA’s 2025 Henry Hub average of $3.53, that is roughly $1.6 billion a year in gas value that moves between buyers, sellers and royalty owners (ENB calculation from EIA STEO). Errors go both ways, so auditing does not create gas. It decides which party is operating within standards and operating prudently.

Lost and unaccounted-for gas

All midstream operators, transporters, and utilities report F, L, and U – “Fuel and lost and unaccounted-for gas”, the difference between gas received and gas delivered. Part of this “loss” is actual fuel used in compression and plant operations necessary for getting wellhead gas into pipelines specifications and also moving it through various pressure increases to be able to enter the transmission systems. The lost and unaccounted-for volumes reflect poor operating practices, which result in molecules that will not be sold in the marketplace or end up with an end user. Producers in every producing basin in the U.S. have this issue, both from an accounting and operational standpoint. Reese’s auditing work over the years has uncovered tens of millions of dollars of value of this lost gas and recovered over $35 million for U.S. gas producers. Prudent producers continually bring in this 3rd party expertise as part of their corporate governance program.

Flaring and venting

EIA reports that 335,163 million cubic feet were vented or flared in 2024, about 0.92 Bcf/d (ENB unit conversion), up from 271,682 MMcf in 2022 (EIA). The World Bank, using satellite data, says U.S. flaring fell 0.4 bcm (7%) in 2025, the largest absolute drop of any country, with flaring intensity falling from 1.1 to 1.0 cubic meters per barrel. It credits Matterhorn Express for much of that (World Bank GGFT). The lesson is simple: pipelines cut flaring faster than lectures.

Leaks and methane

EPA’s latest final inventory estimates U.S. natural gas systems emitted about 6,183 thousand tonnes of methane in 2022. Production accounted for 3,202 kt; gathering and boosting 1,528; transmission and storage 1,413; distribution 544; and processing 541 (EPA GHG Inventory; EPA). Converted at about 19.2 grams per cubic foot, that is roughly 0.88 Bcf/d of methane. That is an ENB unit conversion of an emissions estimate. This is pursuant to older, low-pressure systems, poor operations, and must be monitored, especially for safety reasons.

What could recovering it add?

We only cite a recovery number where a source gives one. The International Energy Agency (an intergovernmental agency that supports emissions cuts) says nearly 100 bcm a year could be made available globally by cutting oil and gas methane, and another 100 bcm by ending non-emergency flaring. About 15 bcm could come quickly from exporters and importers working together (IEA). That is about 9.7 Bcf/d and 1.4 Bcf/d (ENB unit conversions). We found no U.S.-specific Bcf/d recovery estimate from EIA, EPA, PHMSA, or GAO, and we are not inventing one.

Chart 12. Gas that never reaches a customer, U.S. 2024 (Bcf/d), with one Golden Pass train for scale. Not additive; not recoverable-supply estimates. Sources: EIA; EPA GHGI (ENB unit conversion).

Why it matters:

· Consumers: Every Bcf/d that reaches a pipeline instead of a flare stack is supply that helps keep Henry Hub, and your bill, in check.

· Producers: Captured gas is sold gas, and fewer flares mean fewer regulatory fights.

· Royalty owners: A percent of meter error is real money, and GAO’s findings say the federal checks are still partly manual.

· Investors: Gathering, compression and measurement upgrades are capital projects with a clear payback when takeaway capacity exists and Waha is positive.

Part 6. How consumers and investors see it

Consumers

· Pew Research Center (nonpartisan): 75% of U.S. adults say home energy costs have gone up in the last few years, including 42% who say by a lot. Among those, 64% blame utilities seeking more money as a major reason, 43% blame data centers and 40% blame grid upgrades (survey March 16–22, 2026) (Pew).

· AP-NORC/EPIC (nonpartisan): 84% are concerned that data centers will raise local electricity prices (AP-NORC/EPIC).

· Industrial Energy Consumers of America (manufacturers’ advocacy, buyers of gas): in January asked DOE to suspend spot LNG exports to bring down gas and power prices, saying it is not against LNG exports (IECA).

Investors

· RBC Capital Markets (bank research): natural gas is powering the data-center boom, with about 6.1 Bcf/d of data-center gas by 2030 (RBC Capital Markets).

· Morgan Stanley (bank research, as reported): a probability-weighted +4.8 Bcf/d from data centers by 2030, and a U.S. gas market “on the cusp of a new cycle of demand growth” (Investing.com).

· EQT (producer, benefits from higher demand): about 10 Bcf/d of new gas-fired power demand by 2030 in its base case and 18 in its upside case (EQT).

· PJM capacity market: the 2028/29 auction cleared at the cap at about $16.4 billion. That is revenue for generators and cost for ratepayers (PJM).

Where they agree: both groups want more firm supply. Where they split: investors see gas demand as a growth story. Consumers see higher bills and ask who pays for the new wires and plants. The fair answer is that large new loads pay for what they cause.

What to watch next

· Nov. 10: EIA’s next Short-Term Energy Outlook, with updated LNG and power-burn forecasts (EIA).

· Nov. 14–Dec. 25: current DOE 202(c) orders for Campbell, Eddystone, Wagner, Stanton, Centralia, Schahfer, Culley and Craig expire on a rolling basis unless renewed (DOE).

· Nov. 19: FERC’s federal authorization deadline for the Constitution pipeline (Federal Register).

· Q4 2026: Blackcomb full service (Targa); Golden Pass Train 2 (Golden Pass filing to DOE).

· Mid-to-late December: ERCOT’s revised long-term load forecast (ERCOT).

· Winter 2026–27: NERC’s winter reliability assessment, and whether New England again leans on LNG and oil (ISO-NE).

· 2027: Crane restart; Golden Pass Train 3; the NESE target date (Q4 2027) (Inquirer; EIA; ENR).

The bottom line

America does not have a gas shortage. It has a pipe and policy problem, and a winter problem. LNG exports are the biggest new customer, and they make America stronger abroad. Data centers could be the next one, if they pay their way. Families are on track to pay about $221 more this year for electricity than in 2024 (EIA forecast; ENB calculation), and New Englanders far more. The fix is not to pick one customer over another. It is to build the pipes, keep working plants open until their replacements run, bring nuclear back, and stop wasting the gas we already produce. Energy security starts at home.

The Podcast with Senator Alan Armstrong, Steve Reese, Rey Trevino, and me will be fun as we go over the key ingredient: the political landscape holding up lower energy costs.

Have a different read on the numbers? Tell us. At Energy News Beat, we would rather be corrected than be wrong. More: ENB data-center coverage • Energy security starts at home.

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

For Natural Gas Auditing, reach out to the Reese Energy Consulting Team.

Steve Reese, CEO, LinkedIn.