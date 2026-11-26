Data Centers Done Right? SpaceX Drafted the Code in Arizona
Happy Thanksgiving, and this is a great example of how we need to do data centers.
A post from Gunther Eagleman went around X on Wednesday: SpaceX “is about to drop $50 BILLION into rural Arizona, and they’re doing it the RIGHT way.” He was quoting SpaceX’s own post, and every number in it comes from the company. So we went to the county file, the co-op letters, the Attorney General’s letter, and both companies’ SEC filings to see whi…
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