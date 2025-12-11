Data Centers and Venezuela on the Front Lines

Sanctions Don’t Work Until They Are Enforced

Today on the Energy News Beat, Stand up Stu Turley and David Blackmon talk about the critical issues around Data Centers, Venezuela, Chevron, and how investors would react.

With an oil platform in the Caspian Sea hit by Ukrainian drones, another Russian Tanker hit, and the U.S. boards a tanker loaded with Venezuelan oil, you can’t buy this kind of entertainment. Years ago, oil would have spiked to $20, and today it’s going down.

1. The data center boom and its impact on power grids, especially in the PJM region of the northeastern United States. The transcript discusses how the rapid growth of data centers is straining power grids and causing utility rates to rise.

2. Chevron’s operations in Venezuela and the complex geopolitical situation there, including the enforcement of US sanctions and the potential for regime change.

3. Innovative solutions to power data centers, such as the supersonic engine developed by Boom Supersonic, that can be used to power AI data centers.

4. Concerns about a potential “bubble” in the data center industry due to the rapid growth and large investments.

5. Partnerships between energy companies and data center operators, such as Exxon’s deal with NextEra to develop a gigawatt-scale data center.

6. The importance of developing domestic rare earth refining capabilities in North America to reduce reliance on China.

7. The boom in US solar installations is driven by the impending expiration of tax credits and concerns about the sustainability of this growth.

8. Ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the natural gas sector, as companies seek to gain economies of scale.

How would it be a great discussion with David Blackmon if we did not mention California?

The Crisis In California has taken a back seat to the geopolitical issues, but buckle up, it is heating up in California, and it is not because of global warming.

