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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
1h

Dear Tru Stu, Thank you for this information.Being prepared for what we know is coming, is essential to being able to function as a family, a business, a farm or anything!! These data centers should have planned better.Planning and understanding the supply chains is essential! Now the rate payers will suffer in , oh so many ways. Doing this right the first time would have made this a whole different scenario.Now we have to pay the price for their lack of planning!

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