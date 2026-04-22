Dan Doyle Stops by the Energy News Beat Podcast - Of Roughnecks and Riches

You won’t want to miss this Energy News Beat podcast with our special guest, Dan Doyle, author of “ Roughnecks & Riches: A Start-Up in the Great American Fracking Boom”. Little did Dan know that his book and the oil patch would be so important in delivering low-cost energy to the US and world markets. Dan is the President and Owner at Reliance Well Services and Arena Resources. This is quite a book, and the experiences are extremely relevant to the Energy Markets right now.



We had a great talk, and if you can imagine a book that is a crossover from Landman goes to Harvard Business School, thrown in with Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, you get a better idea of how cool the book really is.





Connect with Dan on his LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-doyle-a90b442b/

Check out Dan on X @DanDoyleOil



You can buy the book at https://a.co/d/02XyKvaI



1. Author & Industry Background

Dan Doyle discusses his book “Roughnecks and Riches” and his extensive experience as both a writer and a professional in the oil and gas industry.



2. Energy Industry Challenges

The conversation covers the current state of the energy sector, including:

Controversies surrounding fossil fuels

The shift toward renewable energy

Regulatory and policy challenges

3. Business Operations

Dan Doyle details his two companies:

A fracking company

An exploration and production company

Operations across multiple regions (Appalachian Basin, Illinois Basin, Powder River Basin)

4. Energy Policy & Regulation

Significant discussion about how policies in key states (New York, California, Pennsylvania) impact:

Oil and gas industry operations

Energy consumer costs

Energy security

5. Fossil Fuels vs. Renewable Energy

A central debate covering:



The reliability and affordability of natural gas

Limitations of renewable energy for baseload power

The role of fossil fuels in energy security



6. Industry Perception & Competition

The challenges the oil and gas industry faces:

Public perception

Regulatory hurdles

Competition from renewable energy sources



7. Political & Economic Implications

Discussion of how current energy policies, particularly under the Biden administration, may affect the industry and the 2028 elections.

Thank you again, Dan, for stopping by the podcast today. We are looking forward to more articles and having you back on the podcast.















A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Check out Data2 Here. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report





And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. https://welldatabase.com/