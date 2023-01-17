Daily Energy Standup Episode November 15, 2022 – FREYR Battery accelerating US Gigafactory, Oil Futures, More Regulations on the way!
You cannot buy today's entertainment and news. COP27, Biden's wanting to get rid of coal, and lots of fun market information. Exclusive FREYER Battery interview with Tom Jensen, CEO, from Norway.
Michael Tanner and Stu Turley are back on the Daily Energy Standup! We are excited to have fun talking about everything in the energy market. The topics include…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.