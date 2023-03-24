Daily Energy Standup Episode #88 – A weekly Recap – The dollar continues to loose viability for long term dominance – Norway’s got gas – UBS buys Credit Suisse
Top Stories of the week
How does Norway export its natural gas? But more importantly; to who?
OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) – Norway exported more than 120 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2022, mainly via pipelines, making it Europe’s largest gas supplier following a drop in Russian flows last year. […]
UBS Agrees to Buy Rival C…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.