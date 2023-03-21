Daily Energy Standup Episode #85 Coal returns to Pakastan – China still keeps the number one pollution emitter despite claims of the energy transition statements.
Daily Standup Top Stories
More than 3,000 acres of New Mexico public land being sold for oil and gas amid protests
A sale of New Mexico’s public land to the oil and gas industry was expected in May with lands going to auction throughout the Permian Basin in the southeast corner of the state. The auction scheduled […]
U.S. raises…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.