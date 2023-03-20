Daily Energy Standup Episode #84 – Norway’s fantastic Natural Gas Exports – Goldman not seeing $100 oil – UBS and Credit Suisse
Daily Standup Top Stories
How does Norway export its natural gas? But more importantly; to who?
OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) – Norway exported more than 120 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2022, mainly via pipelines, making it Europe’s largest gas supplier following a drop in Russian flows last year. […]
Exxon's Texas Plant Is
