Daily Energy Standup Episode #80 Fall out on the SVB – Germany and the U.S. government going after your stoves and gas
Daily Standup Top Stories
While Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, top executive pushed ‘woke’ programs
A head of risk management at Silicon Valley Bank spent considerable time spearheading multiple “woke” LGBTQ+ programs, including a “safe space” for coming-out stories, as the firm raced toward collapse. Jay Ersapah, the boss of […
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.