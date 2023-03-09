Daily Energy Standup Episode #77 – Sheffield says $100 oil in Q4, Ukraine denies blowing up Nord Stream says “we have no Navy, Divers, or underwater demolition” and SMR nuclear is on the way
Daily Standup Top Stories
Pioneer CEO: Oil Could Reach $100 a Barrel by Q4
Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield says oil could reach $100 a barrel by q4. He also says oil output in the Permian Basin will peak in five to six years. He speaks to Bloomberg’s […]
Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream pipeline blasts
