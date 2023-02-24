Daily Energy Standup Episode #68
Daily Standup Top Stories
ANALYSIS-Healthy gas storage warms Europe, but not enough
China Says Ready To “Join Forces With Russia” To “Defend National Interests” As Putin Confirms Xi Visit
Plans for new mid-scale LNG project in Louisiana gain ground
Crazy Optimism About China’s Economy – What markets will get hit the hardest? Energy or consumers?
