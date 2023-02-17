Daily Energy Standup Episode #63 -Record credit card dept may hit less demand for gas, China starts buying Russian Crude, Barclays to stop buying oil sands
https://energynewsbeat.co/chinese-refining-giants-resume-purchases-of-russias-flagship-crude/
https://energynewsbeat.co/troubling-signs-emerge-as-credit-card-debt-hits-record-high/
https://energynewsbeat.co/carbon-offset-market-could-reach-1-trillion-with-right-rules/
https://energynewsbeat.co/barclays-vows-to-stop-financing-oil-sands-projects/
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.