Daily Energy Standup Episode #59 -Gov Newsom is not an energy racist – He destroys fossil and renewable equally
Daily Energy Standup Episode #59 – Gov Newsom is not an energy racist – He destroys fossil and renewable equally. Africa gets it in the drive-through; Alex Epstein gives us insight into Biden’s energy policies.
Stu wins the Super Bowl bet, and we cover all that and a bag of chips.
Stu says $85 to $95 oil due to the alien outbreak – not the ones coming ove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.