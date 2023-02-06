Daily Energy Standup Episode #55 -US Natgas supply drops to 25-month low, Manchin says Yellin not following the law on EV’s
Good Monday Morning – Michael survived the bachelor party in California, and Stu did not have to role-play the “Hangover” movie and find him.
Watch for a wild week in prices. – Turkey and Middle East earthquakes, and inventory draws could be interesting. –
Show Note:
Manchin Says Yellen Is ‘Not Following the Law’ on EV Tax Credits
European Union bans Russia…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.