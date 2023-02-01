Daily Energy Standup Episode #52 – The guys cover London bypassing Russian Sanctions, the hypocrisy of the global consumers. “Let’s go green but not end child abuse”
The guys cover London bypassing Russian Sanctions, the hypocrisy of the global consumers. “Let’s go green but not end child abuse”
The shaming images that show where our iPhones, laptops and Tesla cars REALLY come from: The truth about the Congolese mines where kids are paid $2-a-day to dig for cobalt
Biden’s ‘Blood Battery’ Energy Agreement Incentivizes …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.