Daily Energy Standup Episode #41A wild start to the week: EV being kicked off green ship, Gretta getting pushed around, Children in danger in Pakistan
What a wild start to the week. Michael and Stu cover the energy crisis in Pakistan and the children at risk carrying plastic bags of natural gas to cook. A video in the article about Greta shows police brutality over renewable and coal.
Should we get rid of ethanol? With the world’s food crisis and drought, we need all the food we can grow for humanitari…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.