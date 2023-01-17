Daily Energy Standup Episode #40 – The Taliban has a new “Supercar”, Jamie Dimon says US needs to revamp energy policies, the SPR may never get filled.
The SPR may never get filled again. Biden and the current administration siphoned the profits to pay for some of the legislation ran through without reading.
Jamie Dimon is right again. The U.S. needs to overhaul it's energy policies.
Dimon said that the U.S. needs a comprehensive policy regarding energy that includes pipelines and p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.