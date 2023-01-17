Daily Energy Standup Episode #38 – China Hording Gold, Heavy Tanks for Ukraine, Swiss Bank looses $143 Billion and Scotland renewable energy push at what cost?.
It is a crazy week already. Taking a look at the geopolitical impact on oil, how Scotland even being the biggest energy supplier in the UK is making expensive energy decisions that will negatively impact all consumers in the UK.
Show Notes:
‘A Sanctions-Evasion War-Chest Ahead Of Taiwan Invasion’ – Why Is China Hording Gold Again?
