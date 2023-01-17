Daily Energy Standup Episode #37 -China orders lots of oil, US lithium mine in question, can renewable power an aluminum plant, and will Biden ban nat gas stoves.
The guys are in rare form. And the question is where the traders are going and how China can play a role in oil with their demand increase.
The fate of America’s largest lithium mine is in a federal judge’s hands
Safety agency considers ban on gas stoves amid health fears
Petrobras joins UN initiative focused on reducing methane emissions
