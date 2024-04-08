Daily Energy Standup Episode #346 – Emissions, Prices, Wind, AI, Eclipse, Exxon-Chevron, Oil Dynamics
Daily Standup Top Stories
California Emits More Greenhouse Gas Than All Other U.S. States Combined
California, renowned for its stringent climate policies, has been identified as the leading emitter of sulfuryl fluoride, a potent but long-lasting greenhouse gas, according to a recent study published in Communications Earth & Enviro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.