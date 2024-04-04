Daily Energy Standup Episode #344 – EVs, Oil vs. Tech, OPEC Calls, Fed’s Inflation Struggle, and Maritime Nuclear
Daily Standup Top Stories
Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future: Like people in 2000s saying we could have landlines forever
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rejected criticism of the Biden administration’s push for America to embrace a future where electric vehicles (EVs) overtake internal combustion engines, comparing …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.