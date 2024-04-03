Daily Energy Standup Episode #343 – Mexico’s Oil Curb, Germany’s Coal Shutdown, and Nuclear Power for U.S. Shale
Daily Standup Top Stories
Mexico Curbs Oil Exports
Mexico’s state-controlled oil company plans to halt some crude exports over the next few months, a move that would cut supply from a tightening global market. Petroleos Mexicanos, also called Pemex, canceled contracts to supply […]
Coal phase-out: Germany shuts down 15 coal-fired…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.