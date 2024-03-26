Daily Energy Standup Episode #337 – Oil Demand Surpasses Expectations, California Gas Prices, Exxon’s LNG Expansion, PetroChina’s Record Profits, and Shell’s Strategic Shift
Daily Standup Top Stories
Oil Demand Outpaces Expectations, Testing Calculus on Peak Crude
The world is using more oil than ever and demand is outpacing expectations again this year, raising questions about how soon global consumption will peak. The unabated thirst for crude contributed to an increasingly confident […]
Don’t let…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.