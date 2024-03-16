Daily Energy Standup Episode #330 – Weekly Recap: Grid Exploitation, Banking Woes, Solar Ethics, AI Demands, OPEC-IEA Divide, and California's Price Surge
Daily Standup Top Stories
Green-Plating™ the Grid: How Utilities Exploit the “Energy Transition” to Rake In Record Profits
ENB Pub Note: This article is from the Energy Bad Boys Substack! I have invited them on the Energy News Beat podcast and am getting it scheduled. We recommend subscribing and supporting them! Tell them […]
The …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.