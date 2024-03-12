Daily Energy Standup Episode #327 – Solar Suppliers, Financial Shifts, AI Demands, and Regulatory Challenges
Daily Standup Top Stories
Solar-panel supplier’s links to alleged abuses in China imperil US climate goal
The dominance of China’s LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. in supplying solar panels to the U.S. highlights the challenge authorities face in trying to eliminate alleged labor abuses from the country’s supply chains wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.