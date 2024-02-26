Daily Energy Standup Episode #316 – Navigating Uncertainty: Challenges and Doubts on the Path to Net Zero
Daily Standup Top Stories
Net Zero’s days are numbered
If a week is a long time in politics, then 2023 belongs to a different age in the politics of Net Zero. Less than eleven months ago, the government was saying that ‘Net Zero is […]
Shell’s LNG trading makes $2.4 billion in final 2023 quarter, sources say
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.