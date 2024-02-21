Daily Energy Standup Episode #313 – Wind Farms Paid to Stay Offline and China’s Real Estate Woes: Affecting Oil Demand Dynamics
Daily Standup Top Stories
Two Wind Farms Received Over $100 Million To Switch Off
February 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit
Regular readers will know that I have long been concerned over the extraordinary level of payments to wind farms to switch off. These so-called ‘constraint payments’ are deemed necessary when the wires in the transmission […]
The Kremlin has nev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.