Daily Energy Standup Episode #305 – Weekly Recap: Turbulence in Renewables, Policy Shifts, and Frigid Realities
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
Orsted’s strategic shake-up has investors worried
Wind firm Orsted will present its new strategy on Wednesday Company faces dilemma of cutting targets or raising capital Cutting dividend, asset sales could restore confidence -analysts COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Orsted (ORSTED.CO), opens new […]
