Daily Energy Standup Episode #293 – EV Charger Boondoggle, Solar Mega-Project Activated, Copper Woes, and Market Insights
Daily Standup Top Stories
$2 Billion in Subsidies, Only 2 EV Stations Opened, the Holdup is Social Justice
January 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit
In yet another example of Biden incompetence, the administration is setting up rules making it harder to deliver EV charging stations. Politicizing EV Charging Stations The Wall Street Journal comments on The Politicized…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.