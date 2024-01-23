Daily Energy Standup Episode #292 – Unraveling Climate Plans, Global Gas Dynamics, and Shifting Paradigms in Davos
Daily Standup Top Stories
UK Climate Chiefs Admitted Net Zero Plan Based On Single Year Of Data
January 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit
Britain’s climate watchdog has privately admitted that a number of its key net zero recommendations may have relied on insufficient data, it has been claimed. Sir Chris Llewellyn Smith, who led a recent Royal Society study on […]
Eg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.