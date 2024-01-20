Daily Energy Standup Episode #290 – Weekly Recap: Self-Driving Cars, Biden's Policies, and the Future of the Oil Market
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment?
Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment? Ford is on time for in the process of a patent application for self-driv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.