Daily Energy Standup Episode #283 – Hybrid Ferry Woes, France’s Nuclear Shift, and Hydrogen Policy Critique
Daily Standup Top Stories
“Irreparable injury:” Courts order dismantling of wind farms in US, France
A pair of geographically diverse court decisions handed down in December have ordered two wind farms be dismantled, highlighting the importance for renewable energy developers of securing all necessary approvals, including envi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.