Daily Energy Standup Episode #280 - Weekly Recap: OPEC Dynamics, LNG Ventures, Regulatory Challenges, and Impacts on U.S. Energy Assets
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
OPEC’s Influence on Oil Prices To Remain Significant In 2024
Fears of lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply threatens OPEC+ cuts. U.S. oil producers took everyone by surprise this year by adding 1 million barrels in daily output. OPEC’s share in the global total may […]
QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil…
