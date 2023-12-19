Daily Energy Standup Episode #273 – Duke’s Rate Hike, BlackRock Lawsuit, and Global Supply Chain Concerns
Daily Standup Top Stories
Woke Duke Energy Jacks Up Electric Rates to Pay for ESG, Zero Carbon Mandates
December 18, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Duke Energy has thrown consumers under the proverbial (electric) bus to make their operations carbon neutral by 2050. As a result, electricity prices in North Carolina may increase by 19% over the next three years. The com…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.