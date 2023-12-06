Daily Energy Standup Episode #264 – Cop 28 Highlights, Oil CEOs Respond, and Nuclear Power in Focus
Daily Standup Top Stories
King Charles Demands $5 Trillion per Year to Advance WEF’s ‘Net Zero’ Agenda
December 5, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Britain’s King Charles has demanded that taxpayers around the globe cough up $5 trillion every year in order to advance the globalist “Net Zero” agenda. “Net Zero” is a list of unrealistic goals laid out […]
Oil CEO says blam…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.