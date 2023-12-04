Daily Energy Standup Episode #262 – New York Crisis, EPA’s Methane Rule, COP28 Controversies, Russia’s LNG Rise, and OPEC+ Cuts Extension
Daily Standup Top Stories
New York’s Near Zombie Apocalypse
Imagine if nearly half of New York City lost heat for months during the winter. That’s not the plot of a new survival drama. Such a catastrophe nearly occurred last Christmas, according to an alarming […]
EPA’s Final Rule for Oil and Natural Gas Operations Will Sharply R…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.