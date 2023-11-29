Daily Energy Standup Episode #259 – Geothermal Breakthrough, Alberta’s Power Struggles, and China’s Energy Surge
Daily Standup Top Stories
A New Type of Geothermal Power Plant Just Made the Internet a Little Greener
November 28, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Earlier this month, one corner of the internet got a little bit greener, thanks to a first-of-its-kind geothermal operation in the northern Nevada desert. Project Red, developed by a geothermal startup called Fervo, began p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.