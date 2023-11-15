Daily Energy Standup Episode #252 – Turkey’s Gas Hub Power Play, Exxon’s EV Lithium Venture, and Winter Electricity Concerns
Daily Standup Top Stories
Who Is The Main Beneficiary Of The Gas Hub In Turkey?
November 14, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Energy researcher Irina Mironova writes that a Turkish gas hub where Russian natural gas can be traded is becoming a tangible reality, with the project’s launch planned for 2024. However, the primary purpose will not be to maintaining […]
Exxon to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.