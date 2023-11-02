Daily Energy Standup Episode #243 – Russia Increases Oil Exports, EU Eyes Sanctions; Norway Rethinks EV Leadership, California EV Challenges
Daily Standup Top Stories
Russia’s Oil Exports Climb Despite Its Commitment To Cut Supply
November 1, 2023 Mariel Alumit
By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com Russia’s crude oil exports by sea have been exceeding the country’s targeted export reductions as part of the OPEC+ pact for weeks, with the most recent week’s observed shipments as […]
Russia poised …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.