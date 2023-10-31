Daily Energy Standup Episode #241 – Germany’s Investment Pledge, Egypt’s Gas Flow Halt, California’s EV Mandate Debate, and Uranium Demand Surge
Daily Standup Top Stories
Germany’s Scholz says his country willing to invest in Nigerian gas, minerals
October 30, 2023 Mariel Alumit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday his country was willing to invest in gas and critical minerals in Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, as he started a two-nation visit to sub-Saharan Africa. This is […]
