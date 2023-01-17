Daily Energy Standup Episode #24 Today’s episode covers Big Oil and ESG investors, EU energy crisis getting worse, Cheap oil has come to an end.
Michael and Stu are having way too much fun today talking about international geopolitics, including California’s new wind farm offshore lease. (Yes California wants to be its own nation).
The Great Lakes region has some interesting ways to add more energy to support the consumers. It is about the grid and renewables.
Show Notes
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.