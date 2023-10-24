Daily Energy Standup Episode #236 – Insights into Transmission Challenges, Energy Transition Delays, and Major Industry Moves
Daily Standup Top Stories
Invenergy’s 5-GW Grain Belt transmission project faces continued opposition at FERC
October 23, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Dive Brief: The Missouri Landowners Alliance on Friday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to require Invenergy to re-apply for permission to offer capacity on the $7 billion, 5-GW Grain Belt Express transm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.