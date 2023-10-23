Daily Energy Standup Episode #235 – Navigating Energy Realities: Nord Stream 2, Carbon Capture, and Global Energy Challenges
Daily Standup Top Stories
Germany needs Nord Stream 2 – MP
Resuming energy flows from Russia will help stave off deindustrialization, Steffen Kotre says Germany needs to bring the surviving branch of the Nord Stream pipeline online and resume gas imports from Russia, Bundestag MP Steffen […]
Why is the Climate Crisis racist whe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.