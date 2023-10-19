Daily Energy Standup Episode #233 – Global Energy Challenges: From Wind Power Controversy to Gas Supply Concerns
Daily Standup Top Stories
Farmers Rejecting Wind Power Projects to Avoid Massive Clean Up Costs
October 18, 2023 Mariel Alumit
Farmers are rejecting offers to host wind turbines to avoid being left with the massive cleanup costs after these things grind to a halt. At first blush, being paid an annual license fee of $10-25,000 […]
Shell Agrees to Buy Gas Fro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.