Daily Energy Standup Episode #223 – Ireland’s LNG Rejection, ESG Realism, and Renewables Debate
Daily Standup Top Stories
Ireland Rejects LNG Terminal Project on Climate Grounds
Amid Europe’s angst over energy security, Ireland has made one of the boldest moves of any nation on the continent in the name of climate action: It rejected a new fossil fuel import facility. The country’s planning […]
Money managers are shifting …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.