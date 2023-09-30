Daily Energy Standup Episode #219 – Weekly Recap: From Clean Energy Targets to Oil Auction Expansions: Exploring Crucial Energy
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
Recent grid reforms might not be enough for Virginia to hit future clean energy targets, advocates say
September 23, 2023 Allen Santos
Note to readers: This article has been updated with comments from PJM Interconnection that were submitted after publication. Virginia is on track to meet short-term carbon-free targets lai…
